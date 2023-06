The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 11, 2023:

Aleman, Edgar – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Kelley, Tiffany – Driving While License Invalid, Property Theft

Lagunas, Frank – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Palmer, Christopher – Hold for Chambers County

Reeves, Jason – Theft of Service

