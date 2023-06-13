Chambers County Children’s Museum opens June 24

The much-anticipated opening of the Chambers County Children’s Museum is around the corner, organizers say. Featured exhibits on its “Main Street” include a construction site, restaurant, bank, grocery store, dentist office, doctor’s office and city hall.

The showcase exhibit, sponsored by Enterprise Products Partners, tells the story of the oil and natural gas industry through hands-on exhibits representing upstream, midstream, and downstream components and processes. With the addition of a library, theatre, art room, lightroom, “big blue blocks,” an outdoor play area, and a farm, there is something for everyone at the Museum.

Programs will be a highlight, with registrations for crafts and summer camps already open. The Museum will also host field trips, birthday parties, and corporate events.

Two boys try out one of the exhibits at the new Chambers County Children’s Museum.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome in the community,” says Executive Director Melody Kraus. “Our Board of Directors, staff, donors and sponsors have worked diligently to create a space that is sure to captivate children and adults alike.”

Doors will open to the public at 10 am on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for that event can be purchased through the Museum’s website. A private ribbon cutting ceremony for sponsors and donors will follow on Monday, June 26, at 10:30 am.

The Museum will be open Tuesday – Sunday, starting June 24. Annual memberships are available for purchase online at http://chamberscountychildrensmuseum.org.

About the Chambers County Children’s Museum

Founded in August 2019, the Chambers County Children’s Museum “seeks to inspire discovery through innovation, hands-on experiences and exploratory play.” The Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a Board of Directors comprised of 11 community leaders who are passionate about bringing play-centered learning to Chambers County.

The new owners of the building that was once the Thrift-Tee Food Center gifted the organization a 15-year free lease at the end of 2019. The organization successfully raised $4.2MM from over 60 foundations, donors, and corporate sponsors over the next few years to fund the renovation. Mark W. Todd Architects designed the new space, and construction began in June 2022 led by E & S Construction.

