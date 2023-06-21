Gene Roy “Paw” Boyer, a devoted family man and a commissioning engineer in the natural gas business, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the age of 62 in Liberty. He was born on January 21, 1961, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Kenneth Boyer and Virginia Wright Boyer.

Gene spent his formative years growing up in Refugio, Texas before eventually settling in Dayton, Texas, where he resided for the last two years. Prior to his time in Dayton, he had lived in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Gene, following in his father’s footsteps, became a diligent and skilled commissioning engineer, dedicating his professional life to the natural gas industry. He was known for his expertise and commitment to his work.

Gene found solace and inspiration in his faith and attended Faith Family Church in Baytown. He cherished his time spent with his beloved grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life. Fishing was one of Gene’s favorite hobbies, along with being an avid gun collector as well as a collector of stereo equipment.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Owen Boyer. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Yvonne Boyer; his mother, Virginia Boyer; his children, Lisa Walker and her husband, Anthony, and Dustin West and his significant other, Savannah McKinney. Gene’s memory will be carried on by his cherished grandchildren, Kaiden West, Cameron Walker, Brooklyn Kelley, and Jameson West. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Owen Boyer and Kenneth Ray Boyer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Gene’s life will be announced at a later date. Friends and family members are encouraged to visit the online obituary and share tributes at http://www.pacestancil.com.

In loving memory, Gene Roy “Paw” Boyer will forever be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his profession, and his passion for the simple joys in life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

