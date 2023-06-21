Granville Brady Taylor, 39, of Hull, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was born on Thursday, July 28, 1983, in Baytown, Texas to Granville Taylor and Kim Goins Brown. Granville was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kamdyn Taylor.

Granville loved fishing, coaching his kids in all sports, golfing, and people, but he loved doing things with Katie and his kids the most.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Katie Taylor; three sons, Landen Taylor, Evan Taylor,and Keaten Taylor; daughter, Blakelyn Taylor; father, Granville Taylor; mother, Kim Brown and husband Bob; two brothers, Charlie Smalley, Derrick Mobley and wife Cathy; sister, Micki Jo Fregia and husband Johnny Earl; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Granville will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 22, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral Services will also be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Interment for Granville will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Granville Brady Taylor, please visit our floral store.

