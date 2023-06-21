Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

The Wings Over Houston Airshow (WOHA), one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 14-15, 2023. Celebrating its 39th consecutive year, the event will include headline performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Discount tickets are available now at www.wingsoverhouston.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds back to the Wings Over Houston Airshow after their fan-favorite performance in 2021,” said Bill Roach, Executive Director of WOHA. “This year’s show will be action-packed with highly anticipated performances as well as displays of vintage aircraft, opportunities for guests to give back to local businesses and the community, and interactive areas for children and adults. We hope to build on last year’s record-setting attendance by hosting another unforgettable event for the community.”

Led this year by a Houston-native, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Thunderbirds will perform enhanced maneuvers in their crowd-favorite demonstrations.

USAF T-Birds (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Rose Jr.)

“I am proud to bring the 135 finest members of the USAF home to Houston, showcasing the pride, precision, power, and professionalism required to earn our title of America’s Air Force,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1, commander/leader. “On our 70th anniversary, the 2023 Thunderbirds team built a demonstration worthy of our core mission: to unite in divided times, grow the American people’s trust in our institutions, and create a beacon of excellence in the name of service to something greater than ourselves.”

In addition to the Thunderbirds, the event will include performances by the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, the Aftershock Jet Truck, a C-17 Demo, Debby Rihn-Harvey, John and Shane McGillis, TORA! TORA! TORA!, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo Team, U.S. Navy Growler Airshow Team, ReMax Skydiving Team, and the 138th Fighter Wing — Tulsa Air National Guard.

The Houston airshow will be a special one for Lt. Col. Elliot, as he continues, “The city of Houston inspired me in my formative years. I grew up surrounded by NASA, strong bastions of science, art, and history, dedicated teachers, and a diverse population. My team and I are honored to give something back to the city that shaped the upbringing of so many, as it did for me.”

Other special elements of this year’s airshow include the “Military Might!” drive-in style show on Friday, Oct. 13th, as well as the return of Guitars N’ Cars, a car show featuring classic vehicles and a classic guitar auction hosted and sponsored by Fuller’s Guitars to benefit U.S. VETS-Houston.

Additional performers and attractions will be announced over the coming weeks. To learn more about discount ticket options, display aircraft, additional event attractions, travel accommodations, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, visit www.wingsoverhouston.com.

About CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow

The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is an IRC 501(c)(3) community event presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum based at Ellington Airport. One of the top air shows in the United States, this premier Houston event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history.

