With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a remarkable woman, Terri Elizabeth Camden, who peacefully left this world, on August 19, 2023 after a 7-year courageous battle with cancer. She was 38 years old and surrounded by loved ones.

Terri was a beacon of love, strength, kindness and compassion. As a devoted wife, she shared an unbreakable bond with her husband of 19 years, Charles Camden. Their love story was a testament to the enduring power of companionship and devotion through life’s joys and challenges.

A dedicated mother, Terri poured her heart and soul into nurturing her four children, who were her pride and joy: Charlie, Henry, Richard, and Bonnie. She nourished and encouraged them with patience, guidance, and an unshakeable devotion that provided them with a strong foundation for life. Her legacy lives on through the values she instilled in them of kindness, empathy, and the importance of family bonds.

Professionally, Terri was an inspiration of hope and healing. Her years as a nurse and school nurse touched countless lives, and her dedication to others was truly extraordinary. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School and Awanas teacher for many years, only stopping due to health limitations. Her selflessness knew no bounds, and she would go to great lengths to help others in their times of need. Her warm smile and open heart created a welcoming space for everyone she met, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those fortunate enough to call her friend.

Terri’s journey through her illness was marked by her bravery, resilience, and unwavering faith in Christ. Her love for Jesus was a beacon that everyone who knew her, and knew of her, was able to see. She faced every challenge with grace and courage, never losing her sense of hope or her love for those around her. One of her favorite verses was Psalm 23:1: ”The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want”. Though she endured a long battle with Cancer, her faith in the Lord grew stronger with each passing day, and she knew that with Him, she needed nothing else.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and strength that will forever inspire all who were blessed to know her. Terri is preceded in death by her Pawpaw Bob Brumley, whom she cherished dearly. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her wonderful children, Charlie, Henry, Richard, and Bonnie; her Grandmother, Sarah Brumley; her parents, Pat and Una Mayfield; her sister Patricia Owens and husband Keith; her brother, Robert Mayfield; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a community of friends and colleagues who are deeply saddened by her passing.

There will be a public viewing held at First Baptist Church in Coldspring, Texas, on Friday, August 25th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The memorial service, officiated by Brother Mike Minter, will be on August 26th at 10:00am at First Baptist Church as well, where friends and family will come together to celebrate the amazing and beautiful life of Terri Elizabeth Camden. Afterwards, there will be a procession to Hayman Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas, where she will be laid to rest. Pallbearers will be husband Charles Camden; sons Charlie and Henry Camden, her brother Robert Mayfield and son Patrick, and Brother-in-law Keith Owens and son Keith Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are her son, Richard Camden, and her father, Pat Mayfield.

Though she is no longer with us, Terri’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her love and kindness. Let us remember her with smiles and gratitude for the time we were blessed to share with her. May she find eternal peace and rest in the embrace of the Heaven above, free from pain and suffering, and surrounded by the love she so greatly deserves.

