Ronald Lloyd Smith was born in Houston, Texas, on March 2, 1949, to William Hubert Smith and Dorothy Lee Routt Smith. He passed away in Houston on September 17, 2023, at the age of 74. Ronald’s Christian faith was an enduring pillar of his life, leading him to Cornerstone Church in Cleveland, Texas, following his relocation to the area from Crosby. His unwavering dedication to his faith was mirrored by his proud service in the US Air Force, a testament to his deep patriotism.

Ronald found joy in music, crafting in his workshop, tinkering with RC Radio Controlled Airplanes, and accumulating a large collection of movies. He was an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular love for the Houston Texans and the Houston Rockets.

Ronald’s career journey led him from retirement at Dow Chemical as an electrical engineer to employment at the Houston Chronicle, which he also retired from 10 years later. His mechanical and electrical skills allowed him to tackle and fix just about anything. In addition to his talents, he found enjoyment in cruises, vacations, and his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He spent a remarkable 55 years alongside his beloved wife, Charline Smith, during which they lovingly raised two children. His deep affection extended to his adored grandchildren, and he cherished every opportunity to spend time with his entire family. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Smith; and brother, Billy Smith. Ronald is survived by his cherished wife, Charline Smith; son, Ronald L. Smith Jr; daughter, Staci Smith Taylor and husband Roger; grandchildren, Ryan Taylor and fiancé Abigail Walker, Brooke Taylor Feazell and husband Kailub; sister, Sherra Smith Agan and husband Mike; nephew, Billy Agan; niece, Amber Agan Carroll; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 6-8 pm. The Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 pm, featuring full military honors presented by the Houston Honor Guard. Pallbearers for the service will include Ronnie Smith, Roger Taylor, Ryan Taylor, and Kailub Feazell.

The memory of Ronald Lloyd Smith will continue to shine brightly in the lives of all who knew him, serving as a beacon of hope, love, and faith. As we say our goodbyes, let us remember his spirit and the enduring lessons he left us.

May he rest in eternal peace in God’s presence.

