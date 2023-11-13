Dayton HS ag students compete in leadership events

The Dayton ISD FFA recently competed at the Ricebelt District Leadership competition.

Leadership Development Events (LDE) encourages FFA members to work on their public speaking abilities. The purpose of these events are to push members out of their comfort zone and promote soft skills needed in any working industry.

There are over 15 different LDE Contests at our chapter ranging from public relations to skill demonstration. On Nov. 7, FFA had teams compete in the Ricebelt District LDEs, which includes competition from high schools of all sizes from the surrounding area. The top three teams in each category advance to the Area 9 contest on Nov. 17 in Onalaska.

The Dayton FFA is proud to be sending 5 teams to the Area LDE contest; Senior Skills Demonstration, Senior Chapter Conducting, Junior Chapter Conducting, Public Relations, and Ag Issues. DHS had several other teams score well and just barely missed out on advancement.

“We are very proud of our members who competed Tuesday, and those who are continuing on into the “playoffs of FFA”. We will keep everyone apprised to the results of the upcoming competition,” Ag teacher Hali Wagner said.

Senior Skills – Alli Ames, Savannah Ballinger, Madyson Edwards and Addison Wise Radio – Mia Fuentes, Luke Resser and Cheyenne Flowers

