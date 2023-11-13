Shawn William Bliss, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands following a brief illness at the age of 56. He was born on August 22, 1967, to parents Melvin Howard and Donna May (Corcoran) Bliss.

He leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Stacey (Beaman) Bliss; his son, Gregory Bliss and his wife, Rhiana; his daughter Sarah Bliss-Parker, and her husband Blaine; step-mother Nina Bliss of Greenville, Illinois; his siblings Karen Bliss-Reid of Fonda, New York; Tammy Holliday, Kevin Bliss, Matthew Bliss, Donnie Holliday, and Kelley Shuler of South Carolina; and Randall Bliss of Arizona; as well as many other family members and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Melvin Bliss, and his mother, Donna Holliday. Shawn was born at the Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, Connecticut, and spent his early childhood living in Maryland and South Carolina. In 1981, he and his brothers Kevin, Randy, and Matthew moved to Vallejo, California to live with their father and step-mother. They then moved to Baytown, Texas, in 1983, where Shawn attended Sterling High School, graduating in 1985.

He met his wife, Stacey, in 1986 one night in a local donut shop after working the closing shift for Godfather’s Pizza as a shift manager. One year to the day after they met, they were married on October 24, 1987, in Baytown, where they lived for 17 years before moving to Shepherd, Texas.

During that time, Shawn worked his way up to restaurant manager before changing careers and moving to become an IT administrator for the Houston branch of McJunkin Corporation. After moving to Shepherd in 2004, Shawn opened his own business in 2006 as Shepherd Computing for a short time, before closing his shop to work exclusively for San Jacinto County, including the courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, the county precincts, and several local businesses.

During that time, he made countless friends and acquaintances that he’d often run into when out and about. In 2014, he went to work for South Texas Community Living in The Woodlands as their IT administrator. His job there involved traveling the state to the various branch offices and sometimes to New York City. He loved traveling, and often Stacey would ride with him on the long road trips to keep him company, and maybe see a sight or two on the way back home.

Shawn often described his job as “if it has a power button, I’m in charge of it.” He had a life-long passion for computers and technology, and often was the go-to guy for his family’s and friends’ computer problems. He was constantly educating himself on the latest programs and gadgets, and loved playing video games in his spare time. He was also an avid gardener, often taking the bounty of his vegetable garden or extra eggs from their chickens to work to share with coworkers.

He liked a good cabernet sauvignon, Italian and Mexican food, and would talk your ears off about any subject he found interesting. He was beloved by those who knew him best, and friend to many. He was a devoted husband and father, who was extremely proud of both his children, whom he loved to the moon and back. His corny dad jokes and big bear hugs will be sorely missed.

A memorial service for Shawn will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McNutt Funeral Home, 1703 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas 77301. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm, with the memorial service at 2 pm. All friends and family are welcome to come.

