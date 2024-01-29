Charles Eldred Gill, 79, of Hull, Texas passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Charles was born on June 15, 1944, to the late Walter Wilber Gill, Sr., and Marjorie Royer.

Charles will be remembered as a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was a deacon at Riding with Christ Cowboy Church. He was an excellent marksman and served with Harris County Sheriff’s Department. He was an avid gun and armory enthusiast. Along with being a machinist at Maxwell House Coffee, he owned and operated C&C Reloading supplying ammo to police departments. He also had a shooting range at his residence. He loved working in the garden, training his horse, River. and had a passion for making wine to pass out to his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, his brother, Walter Wilber Gill, Jr., and his grandchildren Taylor Lloyd Tibbitts and Cody Mitchell Tibbitts.

He is survived by his children; son, Kevin Gill and wife Janie of Nacogdoches, Texas; daughters, Teresa Gerch of Hull, Texas, Julie Tibbitts and husband Lloyd of Humble, Texas; sister, Sharon Thibodeaux and her husband James of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Kylie Tibbitts, Brandon Tutor, Brittany Gill, and Caleb Gill; great grandchildren, Kash, Roman, Carter, Hunter, and Alexis; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

