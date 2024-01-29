Deloris Marceline Timmons Willis, age 81, passed away on January 17, 2024, at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing Home in Humble, Texas. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 10:30 am, at Thee Evergreen Church in Evergreen community, near Coldspring, Texas; Pastor John Davidhizer of Thee Evergreen Church will conduct the memorial service.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, William Lake Timmons and Mildred Tucker Timmons. Deloris is survived by her beloved son James Alan Willis, and close friends and relatives. Deloris was totally devoted to her son James; she had an unwavering love and care for him and looked forward with much joy and devotion to daily phone calls and visits with James. Her love for him was limitless.

Deloris loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and her name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life. She was active in her church for many years and brought James to church at an early age. Deloris was such a sweet soul; she found joy in the simple pleasures of life and had a fondness for all creatures great and small. She also loved John Wayne movies and Robert Mitchum; many thought she favored him. She spoke highly of her friends, especially Jerry Kelley (Shorty); under any circumstances she knew she could call on him to help her out at any given time, and he was ready and willing to assist his friend. Also, she would remember longtime friends Karen, Marti and her late dear friend Stephen. Also, her neighbor Lacey was there for her in a time of need.

Deloris was a caregiver at heart and cared daily for her mother for years until she passed away. Deloris worked for St. Agnes Caregivers in Willis Conroe for several years as a caregiver. She was always willing to help others. She was also a sales consultant for Avon for over 20 years, a job she so enjoyed.

As we bid farewell to Deloris, there were hard times and struggles for her, but we want to remember the warmth she brought into our lives through her shared moments of a funny memory or story. She will be missed. God rest her soul.

