Marilyn Joyce Whatley

Marilyn Joyce Hatton was born on August 19, 1929, in Silsbee, Texas, to LD and Gracey Lou Swearengen. She attended Warren High School, in Warren, TX where she excelled as the Class Valedictorian, graduating in 1946. Post-high school, she pursued education at Sam Houston Teacher’s College, earning her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1951, embarking on a remarkable 36-year teaching career.

Beyond her dedication to education, Marilyn found joy in the company of friends, the art of cooking, and the study of photography. However, her greatest joy was reserved for spending time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn leaves behind a legacy cherished by her family, son Brad Whatley and his wife Suzanne of Sugar Land, Texas, and her grandchildren, Ty Ryan Tuttle, Britney Marie Tuttle, James Sterling Tuttle, Madison Marie Whatley, and Abbey Marie Whatley. Her memory lives on in the hearts of 6 great-grandchildren.

She reunites in eternity with her parents, LD and Gracie Lou Hatton, sister Linda Hatton Wiant, nephew Perry “Scooter” Wiant, her first husband, Hulon Whatley, and precious daughter, Marilyn Sue Whatley. Also preceding her in death is her second husband, Leon Mizell, whom she married in 1995.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to friends and family who stood by Marilyn during her transition, providing care and comfort. Special thanks to dear friends and neighbors, Visiting Angels, Methodist Hospital Sugar Land, and especially Houston Hospice for ensuring her final days were peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests to join them in honoring Marilyn’s memory by contributing to Houston Hospice, ensuring their continued service to families in need.

