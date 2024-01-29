Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 26, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 26, 2024:

Barker, James – Public Intoxication

Buck, Robert – Affidavit of Surety (Burglary of a Building)

Dickey, Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Faught, Vickie Mae – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Minix, Jeffery – Terroristic Threat of a Family/Household Member

Rodriguez, Emilio – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision (Possession of a Controlled Substance), Ride Not Secured by Safety Belt, Driving While License Invalid, Display Fictitious License Plate, Operation of a Vehicle with Expired License Plate, Display Fictitious License Plate

Vaclavik, Christopher Douglas – Hold for Hardin County (Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury)

