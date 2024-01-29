Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 25, 2024

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2024:

  • Barrosa-Torrado, Carlos – Smoking in Public
  • Burgos, Erika – Possession of Marijuana
  • Hoover, Ray Keith – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair
  • Mosqueda, Jair – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Shedd-Callis, Javon Rashaud – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Villarreal, Justin James – Bond Forfeiture (Possession of a Controlled Substance), Possession of a Controlled Substance
