Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 25, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 25, 2024:

Barrosa-Torrado, Carlos – Smoking in Public

Burgos, Erika – Possession of Marijuana

Hoover, Ray Keith – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Mosqueda, Jair – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shedd-Callis, Javon Rashaud – Burglary of a Vehicle

Villarreal, Justin James – Bond Forfeiture (Possession of a Controlled Substance), Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barrosa-Torrado, Carlos Burgos, Erika Hoover, Ray Keith Mosqueda, Jair Shedd-Callis, Javon Rashaud Villareal, Justin James

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

