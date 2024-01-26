Small town, big love: Dayton couple celebrates 60 years together

This is the first in a series of love stories being offered to readers before Valentines Day.

Romance is not only the stuff of movies and novels. Every community has its own incredible love stories just waiting to be shared. Starting this month, and just in time for Valentines Day, Bluebonnet News hopes to bring you a series of local love stories that promise to warm your hearts, tickle your funny bones and possibly leave you teary-eyed.

Love isn’t always perfect, but it’s always unique and beautiful. And guess what? Your story could be one of them!

This week we are featuring the love story of Steve and Sandra Stephens of Dayton, in an article written by their daughters, Teresa Fatheree and Angelia Hanel.

Longtime Dayton residents Steve and Sandra Stephens will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Feb. 7. Steve and Sandra first met when Steve arrived back in the United States from being stationed overseas in Thailand. Steve was stationed at Fort Gordon his last couple of months in the Army.

He was at Trainer’s Drive-In, located in Baytown with his cousin, Edward, when Sandra arrived in a 1955 blue and white Chevy. Sandra turned Steve down when he asked for a first date. Two months later when Steve was discharged from the Army, Sandra would finally agree to a first date. The couple went on three dates and got engaged!

They were married on Feb. 7, 1964, at the First Christian Church in Baytown. The couple made their home in Baytown and welcomed their first daughter, Angelia, on Sept. 20, 1965, and their second daughter, Teresa, on March 19, 1968. The Stephens family moved to Dayton, Steve’s hometown, in 1976.

The Stephens family are members of the Dayton United Methodist Church and were very active in the community. Steve served on the Dayton ISD school board for 15 years and was mayor from 2005-2011.

In 1998 tragedy struck the Stephens family when Sandra was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. That was the beginning of many years of struggle with Sandra’s health. She has triumphed over cancer four times, beating brain cancer twice! Cancer has taken a real toll on Sandra’s body and she now requires 24/7 care. Steve has been her loving caregiver for many years.

Steve and Sandra have been role models of a loving marriage to their children, sons-in-law, Brian and Freddie, and their five grandchildren. They have been an example of commitment, love, and dedication to all who know them.

