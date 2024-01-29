Fredrica Diane “Ricki” Messer, 78, of China, Texas (formerly from Raywood), went home to be with the Lord January 23, 2024. She was born July 5, 1945, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, to the late Fred Wilkerson and Grayce McKinney. She grew up in Kentucky and got to Texas as soon as she could!

For the last six years, she loved watching her preachers on Sunday, The Game Show Network and video games were her go to. She was a Dallas Cowboys fan to the very end! She loved to dance, had a great quick wit about her and knew how to have fun. She would let you know quickly where you stood. She was a doting grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

Ricki was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmy Ray Messer.

She left so many behind to cherish the memories they created with her; children: Timothy (Tisha) Allen Maness, Dawn (Charlie) Bennett, Kim (Jerry) LeNormand, Francis McMillen, Jr., and Diane (Johnny) Slaughter; brother, Fred (Robin) Wilkerson; treasured friend, Francis McMillen, Sr.; along with twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of other loving friends and family.

Pastor Alfred Espinosa will officiate the memorial celebration.

