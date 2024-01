The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 27, 2024:

Aguilar, Antonio – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Dehaney, Anita – Hold for Harris County (Property Theft)

McGee, Rainey Page – Property Theft

Weisser, Panda Nikole – Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

