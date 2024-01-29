Montgomery County Crisis Intervention Team deputies win prestigious award

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is full of men and women who regularly go above and beyond the call of duty. Today, we would like to highlight a few of those individuals.

On Jan. 26, 2024, The National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI – Greater Houston Area) held an awards banquet where four Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were recognized for their compassionate responses to members of the public who were in serious crisis situations.

Deputies Robert Burkett, Jay Villalobos, Lizbeth Rodriguez, and Specialist Jeff Lackey were recipients of the NAMI Greater Houston “C.I.T. Deputy of the Quarter” Award. Notably, Specialist Jeff Lackey was specifically honored for this work in safely talking a suicidal jumper

off an 8th floor ledge, convincing him to come down peacefully and receive mental health treatment.

Sheriff Rand Henderson noted, “I am so proud to lead such a compassionate and professional group. These four symbolize the care and concern all our deputies bring to Montgomery County every day. Well done!”

