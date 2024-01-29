Montgomery County Crisis Intervention Team deputies win prestigious award

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Pictured left to right: Deputies Burkett, Villalobos, Rodriguez, and Specialist Lackey

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is full of men and women who regularly go above and beyond the call of duty. Today, we would like to highlight a few of those individuals.

On Jan. 26, 2024, The National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI – Greater Houston Area) held an awards banquet where four Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were recognized for their compassionate responses to members of the public who were in serious crisis situations.

Deputies Robert Burkett, Jay Villalobos, Lizbeth Rodriguez, and Specialist Jeff Lackey were recipients of the NAMI Greater Houston “C.I.T. Deputy of the Quarter” Award. Notably, Specialist Jeff Lackey was specifically honored for this work in safely talking a suicidal jumper
off an 8th floor ledge, convincing him to come down peacefully and receive mental health treatment.

Sheriff Rand Henderson noted, “I am so proud to lead such a compassionate and professional group. These four symbolize the care and concern all our deputies bring to Montgomery County every day. Well done!”

Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

