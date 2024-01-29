Dayton High School students drum up audience at Houston Boat Show

The Dayton High School Drumline was invited to play at the Houston AutoBoative Show on Jan. 26 at NRG Center. The Bronco Drumline performed in front of thousands of people attending the event.

Throughout their performance, the crowd gathered around the drumline to cheer and dance alongside the beat of their drums. The vendors, audience, and board members of the AutoBoative Show were amazed at the energy the drums brought to the Show.

Special thanks to Kenneth Lovell, president of the Boat Show, for inviting the DHS Drumline to the event.

“Dayton High School would like to express a huge thank you for all the families and Dayton ISD administrators who attended, and to our drumline for representing Dayton ISD in style. Way to go Broncos!,” a statement from DISD reads.

