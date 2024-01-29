Maddox announces candidacy for Pct. 1 constable

Longtime law enforcement officer Chance Maddox is announcing his candidacy for Liberty County Pct. 1 constable in the March 5, 2024, Republican Primary.

“Since 2009, my professional career has been in public service and giving back to our communities here in Liberty County. This includes time as a member of the volunteer fire department, police dispatch, and as a certified peace officer. For the last 10 years, my experience has primarily been focused on street patrol and community-oriented policing, and I am currently assigned as a member of the Liberty County Mental Health Crisis Unit Team,” Maddox said.

Maddox says he is concerned about a growing drug problem in Liberty County and plans to combat it if he is elected.

“I have seen first-hand that drugs are rampant in our community, and I believe that this is impacting each citizen in some form or fashion. The rise in cases involving thefts, burglaries, and drug-related crimes, as well as the growing number of overdoses, are placing a strain on our local resources, and I fear that over time this has been accepted as the new ‘norm,'” Maddox said.

He said it is no longer a question of if a person will fall victim to these crimes, but when, if the situation is left unchecked by law enforcement.

“My experience in law enforcement has given me a front-row seat to the chaos that a substantial amount of our neighborhoods are subjected to daily. I have made numerous arrests of subjects who have committed crimes that negatively impact our quality of life. I have successfully worked with other agencies within our area that are facing these same problems,” he said.

Maddox believes it should be a top priority to create safe and drug-free communities. Being reactive instead of proactive allows criminal activity to worsen.

“This change can only be achieved by addressing these issues head-on, and being proactive and visible within our community. I believe that in making these changes, we will show these criminals that it will no longer be as easy as it has been in times past,” Maddox said.

If elected as Pct. 1 Constable, Maddox promises to be committed to incarcerating those who need to be held accountable for their crimes, as well as making sure to provide the tools and resources necessary to those who truly want and need assistance to change.

“It is my promise that I will provide proactive patrol, visibility, and enforcement, along with my other civil process duties. The drug problem did not sprout overnight, and it won’t stop overnight, but by working together to combat it one day at a time we can achieve success,” Maddox said. “I appeal to you to let me be the one to get us started on this path to quelling the crimes caused by drugs by casting your vote for me as your Precinct 1 Constable. I will prove by not only mere words but by my clear actions that I am committed to providing a safer community.”

Early voting begins Feb. 20 and ends on March 1. Election Day is March 5.

Editor’s note: Candidates for local public office are invited to submit their announcements to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

