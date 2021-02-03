First-year teachers get encouragement, gifts from Dayton ISD

Dayton ISD recently recognized and celebrated its first-year teachers on the last day of the fall semester.

“This year has been a challenge for all educators, but DISD’s first-year teachers have risen to the challenges and have done an amazing job,” according to a statement from Dayton ISD.

Kimmie M. Brown Elementary Principal Jessica Ott (left) presents a gift bag to first-year teacher Amber Phillips.

Dayton High School teacher and coach Timothy Ware was given a gift bag for his service to Dayton ISD.

On Friday, Jan, 15, 2021, in partnership with the local Mu Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (a professional organization for women educators), Dayton ISD staff hand-delivered words of praise, celebration, and encouragement, as well as a small gift bag of classroom supplies to each first-year teacher in the district.

The gift bags are provided by the Mu Iota Chapter as their annual service project to promote the growth of educators and excellence in education.

“DISD is so glad these promising new educators have joined the Bronco family and we look forward to many years of dedicated service from these individuals,” the statement continues.

See related Dayton ISD news:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

