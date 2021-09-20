Tarkington Roundup returns on Oct. 2

The Tarkington Community will celebrate the 18th Annual Tarkington Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 2, in front of Tarkington Middle School on FM 163 in Liberty County. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. including the fourth annual “Tarkington Showcase of Talent,” a celebration of all the talented folks on the Prairie, young and old, the eighth annual karaoke contest with karaoke master Pete Vandver, and other great fundraising events.

The Roundup is sponsored by the Tarkington Student Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides funding to all graduating Tarkington students who pursue any form of post-secondary education.

Kicking off the day will be the annual Tarkington Stampede 5K fun run/walk. Runners/walkers will start at the Tarkington Primary Gym (behind the Primary school) with a 7:30 a.m. registration. The run starts at 8 a.m. Awards for the Stampede will be given at the Round-Up.

The “Tarkington Showcase of Talent” event begins after the Stampede at around 10 a.m. with performances by Tarkington Intermediate School Choir, the Tarkington Middle School Band and High School Thundering Horns Band.

“We will also be featuring talent from area musicians and other talent. We encourage anyone with a talent to come out and share it with the community. This showcase is open to everyone,” said Mollie Lambert, a Roundup organizer. “If you have a church choir itching to spread the gospel through music, come join us. If you are a gymnast, singer, dancer, musician, you name it, sign up and take the stage! This is not a competition. We just want to see all those gifted people in our community and be entertained!”

If you are interested in performing, please contact Lambert at 713-446-3442 to schedule an approximate time of performance. Spots are filling up fast so don’t delay.

In addition to the talent showcase, there will be a Karaoke Competition. You can belt out your favorite tunes at $5 a tune and the audience will cast their votes at a cost of $1 a vote. If you think someone is better off not singing in the show, you can also cast a negative vote for $1. Trophies for the best in Tarkington karaoke will be awarded.

Project Graduation will be on hand selling food and drinks to raise funds for this very worthy organization and will have carnival games for the family to enjoy.

The Tarkington Community Library will have a book fair with good bargains on books and a silent auction to raise funds for the library. The Library will also sponsor craft vendors who will have booths open during the same time period. The Tarkington Community Library is accepting applications for vendor booth rentals. Interested vendors should contact the library via email info@tarkingtonlib.org or by phone, 281-592-5136, during regular hours: Monday, Thursday and Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cleveland Rotary Club, another non-profit that supports the students of Tarkington with scholarships every year, will be selling raffle tickets for a four-wheeler and other great prizes.

All former students, teachers, administrators, community members, and anyone with an interest in Tarkington are invited to attend this fun-filled day of activities, nostalgia and reunion as Tarkington celebrates its past, present and future.

“We will be awarding our Educator of the Year and Community Members of the Year with plaques and honoring them,” said Lambert.

Tarkington Middle School is located seven miles south of Cleveland Texas. Take SH 321/105 south from Cleveland for five miles, go a half-mile past the SH 105 split with SH 321, then turn left onto FM 163. Tarkington Middle School is located two miles east on the left.

“We cannot do all of this without our wonderful sponsors! We would like to thank our sponsors for their support: My Work Spot, GMF Academic Advisors, LLC, Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Mollie Cohn Lambert PLLC, Understar Interests, LLC, and Larry and Marsha Corley. If you see these people or go to their businesses, be sure and tell them how much their contributions are appreciated,” Lambert said.

For more information, contact Lambert at 281-592-5243 or mollielambert66@yahoo.com, or Renee Padgett at 281-592-8781 x172. Also, be sure to follow Tarkington Roundup on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

