Cleveland ball field renamed in memory of beloved coach

By Vanesa Brashier, editor@bluebonnetnews.com

Almost a year after his passing, the family, friends and supporters of Albert “Chop” Gonzalez gathered on Sunday, July 17, for a renaming celebration of Field 2 at Cleveland Municipal Park in his memory. Albert, who coached youth league sports for years, died in August 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 31.

Sunday’s ceremony was timed to coincide with Albert’s birthday, which is how his mother, Millie Huerta, envisioned it when she approached Cleveland City Council last month to ask that the field be dedicated in her son’s memory.

For many years, Albert coached with Cleveland Youth Sports Association with his team playing on Field 2. Last season, his cousin and former coaching partner, George Huerta, led a team named “Chop’s Squad” to first place for the league and on to All-Stars competitions.

Family members of Albert “Chop” Gonzalez hold up a sign at the field that was renamed in his memory on Saturday. Pictured standing next to Gonzalez’s mother, Millie Huerta, is Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett.

Millie Huerta is pictured with her son, Albert Gonzalez, who died Aug. 16, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.

“It came full circle yesterday. It felt like the completion of something,” said Millie. “Albert loved Cleveland so much – the kids, the games, the people.”

Albert was a 2008 graduate of Cleveland High School and was a supporter of the Cleveland Indians sports teams. He worked as a truck driver, but still found time to coach students and attend sports events.

“Being a coach was one of the most important things in his life,” his mom said. “I was filled with such awe to see so many people come together on Sunday. Everyone was there because they loved my son for one aspect or another. They either went to school together, played sports together or he was their coach. He even had one of his former teachers, Sandy Williamson, there, and it meant so much to my family.”

Millie said the last year has been extremely difficult, and she struggles with the fact that COVID-19 restrictions kept her from being with Albert in his final hours of life.

“Losing a child is a hurt you can only understand by going through it. It’s an everyday void,” she said.

She finds comfort in meeting people who knew Albert and hearing their stories.

“Every day I learn more and more about all the people who loved Albert. Almost every day I run into someone who has a funny or sweet story to share about my son. For this Momma’s heart, it’s very comforting,” she said.

She imagines that Albert would be very proud to see the dozens of people who turned out Sunday to share his love for Cleveland and youth sports.

“If he was looking down from heaven yesterday and saw all the people who came out because they loved him, he was probably saying, ‘Momma, this is why I loved what I did. This is why I love this community. This is why I love Cleveland.'”

Family, friends and supporters of Albert “Chop” Gonzalez, along with city officials, gathered at Cleveland Municipal Park on Sunday for a field renaming ceremony in his honor.

Millie Huerta takes a closer look at the sign on the ball field named in her late son’s honor as Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett accompanies her.

