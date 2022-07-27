Dayton church to host anti-bullying rally

A 2019 survey by the National Center for Education Statistics and Burau of Justice showed that 22 percent of students in grades 9-12 reported being bullied on school property in the 12 months prior to the survey.

A local pastor and a biker organization are reaching out to the victims and the community and saying that it is time to stand up and speak out about the issue.

“No child should be bullied. No child should feel like suicide is the only way out or taking revenge on others,” said Bro. Mike Meligan, pastor of South Dayton Baptist Church.

Meligan and the Bikers Against Bullying East Texas (BABET) will team up to raise awareness of the issue and to reach out to those who have been victims with an Anti-Bullying Rally at South Dayton Baptist Church, 4691 FM 1409, on Aug. 20, beginning at 10 a.m.

“This is an event to raise awareness of the bullying problem in our schools,” Meligan said, “and to let every child who has been bullied know that they are loved and have big brothers and sisters all over who have their back.”

Meligan said that the rally will feature guest speakers, food, a prayer tent, bounce house and waterslide as well as other motorcycle groups participating.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Submitted by Bobby Horn

