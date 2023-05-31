Dayton FFA livestock auction nets $394K for local youths

The Dayton FFA Livestock Sale held on May 20 at the Anson Rigby Arena in Dayton was a grand success for local youths as it netted $394,447 for the 100 entries in the show. The auction showcased an impressive array of items, from cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, to state-of-the-art chicken coops and meat smokers.

While the youths put in great effort to get their projects ready for the auction, the sale would not have been possible without the support of local businesses, which Auctioneer Brady Hansen mentioned.

“Pay attention to where you shop and see who is here today,” he said. “Louie [Potetz of Potetz Home Center] probably donates more meat to the senior center over in Liberty than anybody. He does a great job of keeping those people fed.”

Isaiah Quezeda, Dayton 4-H, Reserve Champion Market Steer Cameron Ripkowski, Dayton 4-H, Grand Champion Commercial Heifer Kira Logan, Dayton FFA, Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer

The top bid this year came from the local franchise owners of the McDonald’s Restaurants. They paid $19,000 for Isandro Garcia’s Grand Champion Steer. Garcia is a member of Dayton FFA.

The other grand and reserve champion items are listed below with their bidders:

Isaiah Quezada, Dayton 4-H, sold his Reserve Champion Market Steer for $14,000 to Thrif-Tee Food Center of Dayton;

Cameron Ripkowski, Dayton 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Commercial Heifer for $7,500 to Payne Water Well Service;

Kira Logan, Dayton FFA, sold her Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer for $6,500 to Thrif-Tee Food Center of Dayton;

Ty Zeno, Dayton 4-H, sold his Grand Champion Market Hog for $6,500 to Lopez Roofing and Construction;

Paisley Vaughn, Dayton 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Hog for $4,500 to Los Compadres Restaurant;

Haylie Finn, Dayton FFA, sold her Grand Champion Market Goat for $4,500 to Arnold Construction;

Mizael Lopez, Dayton FFA, sold his Reserve Champion Market Goat for $3,900 to Lopez Roofing and Construction;

Reese Boswell, Dayton 4-H, sold her Grand Champion Market Broilers for $4,000 to Liberty County Farm Bureau;

Avery Philley, Dayton 4-H, sold her Reserve Champion Market Broilers for $3,400 to Chachere Veterinary Clinic;

Sidney Muirhead, Dayton FFA, sold her Grand Champion Market Rabbits for $4,100 to Copperwood Apartments;

Braden Dale, Dayton 4-H, sold his Reserve Champion Market Rabbits for $3,500 to Wowco;

Steven Ames, Dayton FFA, sold his Grand Champion Ag Mechanics project (a state-of-the-art chicken coop) for $11,000 to Warren’s Ready Mix; and

Matthew Renfro, Dayton FFA, sold his Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project (a custom barbecue pit) for $6,250 to Wowco.

