Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Frick announces candidacy for Dayton City Council

In the upcoming May 1 election for Dayton City Council will be candidate Janette (JC) Goulder-Frick who is seeking council member position #5 along with three other candidates.
Burress hopes to regain seat on Dayton City Council

Former Dayton City Councilman Alvin Burress has announced his intention to seek election to City Council Place 5. Burress joined the City Council in 2017, serving through 2020. As a property owner...
Poll locations set for May city, council elections

An important deadline looms for the May 1 election. Thursday, April 1, is the last day to register to vote in those elections and early voting will begin on April 19.
Election season approaching for city and school board positions

For people still fatigued from last year's presidential election, it might seem too soon for another election season. However, it's that time of year again when seats on city councils and school...
